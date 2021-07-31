Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $296.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $298.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

