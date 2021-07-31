Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Shares of SYK opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

