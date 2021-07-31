Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

