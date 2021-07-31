Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 198.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $31,544,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $261.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $263.46. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

