Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €89.21 ($104.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.17. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.