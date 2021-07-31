Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $720.04 million and a PE ratio of 28.82.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $20,888,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $11,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

