Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Get Vine Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

NYSE:VEI opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vine Energy (VEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.