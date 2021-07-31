Virgin Money UK’s (CYBBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CYBBF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

