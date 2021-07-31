Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $4,304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

