Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,008 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY opened at $174.09 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

