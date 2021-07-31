Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $368.46 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.44.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

