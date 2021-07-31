Virtu Financial LLC Invests $466,000 in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,959 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MTLS stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79. Materialise NV has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

