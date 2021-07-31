Virtu Financial LLC Invests $516,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $40.01 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.