Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $867.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $876.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.