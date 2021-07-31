Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $16,472,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.16. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

