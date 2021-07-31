Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meredith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Meredith by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:MDP opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

