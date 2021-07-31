Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.97.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.
