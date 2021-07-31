Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Vista Outdoor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.43.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

