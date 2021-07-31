Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Vista Outdoor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.
Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.43.
VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.
