Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

