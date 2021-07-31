Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

VC stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,570. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

