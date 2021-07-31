Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.
VC stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,570. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08.
In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
