VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.0603 on Major Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $29.28 million and $4.74 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00060131 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,524,530 coins and its circulating supply is 485,953,420 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

