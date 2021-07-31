Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Update

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OTTV traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 16,419,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,567,346. Viva Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
