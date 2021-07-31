Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Update

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OTTV traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 16,419,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,567,346. Viva Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

