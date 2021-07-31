Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on Voestalpine and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

