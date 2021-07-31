Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 target price on Voestalpine and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.
Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
See Also: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.