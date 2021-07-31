Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,337 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,497,000 after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Brink’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $76.96 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

