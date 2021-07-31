Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 15,832 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $69.61 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

