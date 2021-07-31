Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 164,923 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 164,923 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

