Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

