Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in July

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Commerzbank assumed coverage on Vossloh in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vossloh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25. Vossloh has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

