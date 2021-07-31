Vroom, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRM. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.81. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Vroom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock valued at $86,562,212. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

