VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $635.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

