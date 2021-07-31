W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,355,000 after purchasing an additional 97,222 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

