Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 49.2% in July

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 169,500 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAFU opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

