Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 1,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile (NYSE:WPCA)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.