Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLE. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.82 ($65.67).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLE stock opened at €59.06 ($69.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €61.90 ($72.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.