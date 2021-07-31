Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €50.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.40 ($59.29).

VOS opened at €42.45 ($49.94) on Friday. Vossloh has a one year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $745.60 million and a PE ratio of 32.49.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

