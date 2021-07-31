Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.41. 23,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 743,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

