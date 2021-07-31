Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.