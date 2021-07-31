Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,864,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTII opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Water Technologies International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Water Technologies International
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.