Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.39 on Friday, hitting $2,704.42. 1,197,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

