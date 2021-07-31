Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,302,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

VGM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 75,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.