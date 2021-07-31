Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 865,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,187,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

