Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

