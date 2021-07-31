WebDollar Market Capitalization Tops $5.61 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $120,134.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About WebDollar

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,411,708,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,463,760,371 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

