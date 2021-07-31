Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend by 55.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

