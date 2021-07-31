Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.81.

AMD stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

