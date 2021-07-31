Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

WEICY stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.4616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

