Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $78.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Ryder System stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

