Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.96.

NYSE:V opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.80. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

