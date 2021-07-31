Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 1,362,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.