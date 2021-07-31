West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

WTBA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $65,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

